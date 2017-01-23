Rihanna Turns Up in Style at Women’s March

By Amanda Wicks

A-list celebrities may have been hard to find at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but plenty turned up and out for the Women’s March on Saturday, January 21st, and that included Rihanna.

Rihanna turned up in style, wearing a pink tutu over jeans along with pink stilettos and a pink “This P—- Grabs Back” sweatshirt. With a bodyguard protecting her, she marched alongside other New York protestors. One young girl captured Rihanna dabbing to the chant, “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” In another video, Rihanna joins the “My body, my choice” chant.

Rihanna shared a picture on Instagram posing against signs people left behind after the march. “So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!” she wrote.

WHEN @rihanna SHOWS UP TO THE PROTEST AND GRABBED YOUR ARM AND DABS IN YOUR VIDEO OMG HELO #womensmarch https://t.co/TvPt1AE7Bj —

Lauren (@lmacwhinney) January 22, 2017

Rihanna out and about protesting in NY for the Women's March. #WomensMarch https://t.co/ssDWKyfraO —

Steve & Steven (UNE) (@UrbanNoize) January 22, 2017