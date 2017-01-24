Rae Sremmurd Freestyle Over Jay Z’s ’99 Problems’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rae Sremmurd don’t bother with small stuff these days. Over the weekend, group members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi brought Drake onstage during a gig in Amsterdam, and while they were in Holland they dropped in at the Dutch Radio show On Stage and freestyled over an instrumental track of Jay Z’s hit “99 Problems.”

During the performance, the rappers took turns improvising passages over the the beat, although Swae Lee handles most of the rhyming.

In his spot, Lee spits about how Rae Sremmurd are here to stay: “Dead on, Young Swae Lee I’m hittin’ the game head-on/ And if you thought we was one hit wonders, you dead wrong.”

Then Lee comes on and rhymes about boats and makes a shout out to Lil Yachty. “We on some rockstar s—/ I rock the boat, I just got a bigger boat/ I just got a big boat like I’m Lil Boat.”

Lee and Jxmii may have 99 problems, but gettin’ decent play ain’t one.

