Witness: Shooting Near Nats Park; One Hurt

January 24, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: DC Police, Nationals Park

WASHINGTON – A man has been hurt in an apparent shooting near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

Police are searching for a 19- to 20-year-old, 5’3″ black male wearing a light brown jacket, who was last seen going southbound on South Capitol in a Black Impala.

According to an eyewitness, hundreds of people were waiting in line for a career fair outside the main entrance when “loud pops” were heard.

“I was thinking it was construction,” said the same eyewitness. “But then the massive amount of people who were on line, maybe 400 or 500, started running away from Nats Park, down Half Street. I heard someone scream, ‘they’re shooting!’”

“I saw a man pacing back and forth with his mouth full of blood,” the same eyewitness said. “A few minutes later, he collapsed.”

This took place shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, when a job fair for concession workers at Nationals Park was scheduled to begin.

D.C. police have since confirmed to ABC 7 that the adult male victim, who was specifically targeted by the shooter, ran to the line of people outside Nationals Park for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital alive, Metropolitan Police Public Information Office confirmed, but there is no word on yet on his condition.

The shelter in place order has been lifted, according to Nationals Park PR.

