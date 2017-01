TMZ reports that the founder and CEO of iconic site WorldStarHipHop, Lee “Q” O’Denat, has died at 43.

Sources told TMZ that Q died in his sleep Monday night, possibly from a heart attack, but an autopsy is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Q formed the hip-hop site in 2005, and it became the home of hip-hop news, music videos, mashups, crazy footage and more.

Rest in Peace to Q from Worldstar. Condolences to his family and the hard working staff over at Worldstar. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 24, 2017

Q was a pioneer, and what he did to internet video with "WorldStar" is comparable to what Xerox did to photocopiers. #RIP — Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) January 24, 2017

Wow, RIP World Star Q. As as complicated of a legacy as it gets, but easily one of the most influential hip-hop figures of the millennium. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 24, 2017

