Celebs and Politicians Attend Peace Ball at African American Museum

Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the protests that followed, celebrities and politicians alike came to find peace at the Busboys and Poets’ “Peace Ball: Voices of Hope and Resistance,” held at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Thursday, January 19.

Hundreds of people who stood for “hope and resistance” — the theme of Busboys and Poets’ event — celebrated the accomplishments of Barack Obama. Guests included activist Angela Davis; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker; author Alice Walker; actors Ashley Judd, Fran Drescher and Danny Glover; journalist Melissa Harris-Perry; performer Esperanza Spalding and more.

Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal told The Joe Clair Morning Show the ball was meant to “gather artists and activists and progressives to sort of take a moment and pause and assess all the successes we’ve had for the past few years — successes around the environment, around marriage equality [and] around women’s rights.”

When asked about the country’s successes, actor Danny Glover said, “More work has to be done.”

Though singer Solange didn’t walk the red carpet or hit the stage until almost midnight, the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer gave a stellar performance with a set of songs from her latest album “A Seat at the Table.”

The “Peace Ball: Voices of Hope and Resistance,” was the third event of its kind.

