Man Accused in Bus Stop Shooting Turns Himself In

January 25, 2017 11:37 AM
The man accused of shooting a woman in front of a group of elementary school students at a bus stop this morning has turned himself in to Prince George’s County Police.

Roland Eugene Simms, 42, was arrested Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police confirmed.

Police say Simms jumped out of the bushes and tried to grab a young girl according to NBC Washington. The girl’s mother got into an physical with Simms then shots were fired.

Authorities say six children at the bus stop fled the scene and none were injured.

The woman is hospitalized but her condition is currently unknown in an effort to protect her in the domestic violence case.

It is unclear what charges Simms will face.

