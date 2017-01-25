Maryland Mom Angry After Son’s Teeth Pulled at School Without Notice

A Baltimore mother is upset after she says no one from her son’s school notified her about pulling three of her son’s teeth in a dental procedure at school.

According to WJZ-TV, 9-year-old Michael Chase came home from Beechfield Elementary/Middle School with a swollen mouth after the dental procedure.

His mother, Chanda Flemming, says she she is now aware that the consent form she signed in March 2015 mentioned extractions of baby teeth but figured she’d still get notified before the procedure actually took place.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House confirmed that a permission slip was signed but declined to say more, citing privacy laws.

