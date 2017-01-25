Maryland Mom Angry After Son’s Teeth Pulled at School Without Notice

January 25, 2017 3:07 PM

A Baltimore mother is upset after she says no one from her son’s school notified her about pulling three of her son’s teeth in a dental procedure at school.

According to WJZ-TV, 9-year-old Michael Chase came home from Beechfield Elementary/Middle School with a swollen mouth after the dental procedure.

His mother, Chanda Flemming, says she she is now aware that the consent form she signed in March 2015 mentioned extractions of baby teeth but figured she’d still get notified before the procedure actually took place.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House confirmed that a permission slip was signed but declined to say more, citing privacy laws.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live