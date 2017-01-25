McDonald’s to Give Away Bottles of Big Mac Sauce

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac Sauce in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

The giveaway will take place at participating locations around the country on Jan.26.

D.C. will have a location to grab the sauce but the exact location won’t be available until later.

The sauce will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and customers must say the special code phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for That” to receive a bottle.

Try not to flip out, #Washington. We're giving away bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce! Find out where to get yours for free tomorrow. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/tWhzWOHe7w — McDonald's of DC (@McDonalds_DMV) January 24, 2017

The giveaway comes as McDonald’s introduces two new versions of the Big Mac: the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

Read the full press release on the giveaway here

