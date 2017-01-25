WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.8M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

McDonald’s to Give Away Bottles of Big Mac Sauce

January 25, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Big Mac, mac sauce, mac sauce giveaway

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac Sauce in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

The giveaway will take place at participating locations around the country on Jan.26.

D.C. will have a location to grab the sauce but the exact location won’t be available until later.

The sauce will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and customers must say the special code phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for That” to receive a bottle.

The giveaway comes as McDonald’s introduces two new versions of the Big Mac: the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

Read the full press release on the giveaway here

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live