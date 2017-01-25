Watch The Weeknd’s Surprise Performance at a 6LACK’s Show

By Robyn Collins

A crowd at the Roxy in Los Angeles got a big surprise from The Weeknd on Tuesday night (Jan. 24). Shortly before 6 p.m. PST, the Canadian singer tweeted that he would be “poppin’ up somewhere in LA.”

poppin' up somewhere in LA tonight ⚡ —

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 25, 2017

The message and an Instagram post sparked rumors that he would make an appearance at 6LACK’s concert at The Roxy.

Related: The Weeknd’s Albums and Mixtapes Ranked

☑️☑️ A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

The prognosticators weren’t wrong. Not only did The Weeknd show up at 6LACK’s concert, he performed “Reminder” and “Starboy” for the crowd:

The Weeknd performing "Reminder" at 6LACK's show in LA tonight https://t.co/b3BeObwHzd —

The Weeknd Direct (@TheWeekndDirect) January 25, 2017

6LACK brought out The Weeknd to perform "Starboy" in LA tonight 🔥🔥👀🤘 https://t.co/mHWaTeGtkl —

The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 25, 2017

Some fans are dealing with missing the surprise show better than others:

The Weeknd and 6lack at one concert. WHY COULDNT I BE IN LA —

amar (@amarjot_ovoxo) January 25, 2017

6lack really brought out The Weeknd . Wth . I should've went to this show instead of next month's one —

Tej (@TejonTheDon) January 25, 2017

Pissed at the fact that The Weeknd may show up to the 6lack concert tonight that I was supposed to go to😪 —

tatum french (@tatum_french) January 25, 2017