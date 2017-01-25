Watch The Weeknd’s Surprise Performance at a 6LACK’s Show

A crowd at the Roxy in Los Angeles got a big surprise from The Weeknd on Tuesday night (Jan. 24). Shortly before 6 p.m. PST, the Canadian singer tweeted that he would be “poppin’ up somewhere in LA.”

The message and an Instagram post sparked rumors that he would make an appearance at 6LACK’s concert at The Roxy.

The prognosticators weren’t wrong. Not only did The Weeknd show up at 6LACK’s concert, he performed “Reminder” and “Starboy” for the crowd:

Some fans are dealing with missing the surprise show better than others:

