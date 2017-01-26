Ben’s Chili Bowl Paints Over Mural of Bill Cosby, Obama

Ben’s Chili Bowl, a D.C. institution and historical landmark since 1958, has painted over its famous mural.

The mural, painted by local artist Aniekan Udofia, originally included portraits of Bill Cosby, Barack Obama, Chuck Brown, and radio’s Donnie Simpson.

Related: ‘WPGC Interviews Rare Essence and Aniekan Udofia’

Ben’s had been criticized in recent years for refusing to scrub the portrait of Cosby as sexual assault allegations mounted against the friend of the restaurant.

The restaurant’s artist in residence, W. Ellington Felton, told Washingtonian Magazine he helped remove the mural Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and explained the reasoning behind the restaurant’s decision: “Obama’s not in office. It’s the end of an era.”

The wall is now blank and white. Signs direct residents to vote for a new subject on the restaurant’s website.

The iconic mural outside of Ben's Chili Bowl is gone! Clean slate. It featured @BarackObama Bill Cosby and Godfather of gogo Chuck Brown! pic.twitter.com/TniXDDaaGd — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) January 26, 2017

The Cosby mural is gone. Ben's Chili Bowl looks different. pic.twitter.com/E8xwdRs7Xo — Brandon Wetherbee (@YMTE) January 26, 2017

Management is asking customers to pick what group of people should grace the wall now. More than 50 nominees are on the list, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ludacris, John Lewis, Simone Biles and others. Interestingly, Bill Cosby, Barack Obama and Chuck Brown are nominated to be depicted again.

The website reads:

The mural alongside Ben’s was painted in 2012. Now, after 5 years of braving the elements, its time to refresh and repaint the mural and we want your input! Below you will have the opportunity to pick your top 6 nominees from those listed below. You may also pick your favorite group of people, write in a name for consideration, and write in a complete group of your own. Thanks for your support and suggestions for our 2017 Mural coming to you this Spring.

NEW YEAR, NEW MURAL! We want your input on our new 2017 Mural – please click on our home page to add your vote! https://t.co/kMnGnHSUzG — Ben's Chili Bowl (@benschilibowl) January 26, 2017

Of course, many on social media are chiming in about the decision.

yes Ben's Chili Bowl got rid of the Cosby mural now let's see who we can replace him with. Ok cool cool cool… WTF https://t.co/Cc6GfD9JxO pic.twitter.com/rSIMULbueb — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) January 26, 2017

Of all the signs that the Cosby gig is up I suspect this one stings the worst: https://t.co/7UMUqOI9QC — jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 26, 2017

Still not impressed by the way Ben's Chili Bowl has handled the Cosby mural situation. In fact, less so, at this point. But this aint new — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) January 26, 2017

Bravo Ben's Chili Bowl. It was time. https://t.co/4V7T1kd9qU — suraechinn (@suraechinn) January 26, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram