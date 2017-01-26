Ben’s Chili Bowl Paints Over Mural of Bill Cosby, Obama

January 26, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: art, ben's chili bowl, bill cosby, mural

Ben’s Chili Bowl, a D.C. institution and historical landmark since 1958, has painted over its famous mural.

The mural, painted by local artist Aniekan Udofia, originally included portraits of Bill Cosby, Barack Obama, Chuck Brown, and radio’s Donnie Simpson.

Related: ‘WPGC Interviews Rare Essence and Aniekan Udofia’

Ben’s had been criticized in recent years for refusing to scrub the portrait of Cosby as sexual assault allegations mounted against the friend of the restaurant.

The restaurant’s artist in residence, W. Ellington Felton, told Washingtonian Magazine he helped remove the mural Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and explained the reasoning behind the restaurant’s decision: “Obama’s not in office. It’s the end of an era.”

The wall is now blank and white. Signs direct residents to vote for a new subject on the restaurant’s website.

Management is asking customers to pick what group of people should grace the wall now. More than 50 nominees are on the list, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ludacris, John Lewis, Simone Biles and others. Interestingly, Bill Cosby, Barack Obama and Chuck Brown are nominated to be depicted again.

The website reads:

The mural alongside Ben’s was painted in 2012. Now, after 5 years of braving the elements, its time to refresh and repaint the mural and we want your input! Below you will have the opportunity to pick your top 6 nominees from those listed below. You may also pick your favorite group of people, write in a name for consideration, and write in a complete group of your own. Thanks for your support and suggestions for our 2017 Mural coming to you this Spring.

Of course, many on social media are chiming in about the decision.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live