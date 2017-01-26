John Wall Voted Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve

January 26, 2017 11:36 AM
washington wizards

WASHINGTON — John Wall is going to the All-Star Game for the fourth season in a row.

Wall was not voted an All-Star starter, but he was voted as a reserve by the league’s coaches, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The Eastern Conference backcourt starters, which are decided by fan votes, are Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, somewhat controversially leaving out Wall, Kyle Lowry and Isaiah Thomas. But Wall, who was named the December 2016 Eastern Conference Player of the Month, made the cut as a reserve, and it would be surprising if Thomas and Lowry did not earn two of the remaining spots as well. Twelve players in total are chosen for each conference’s team.

Kelly Oubre Left Off Rising Stars Roster

As for the rest of the Wizards, Bradley Beal is probably the only one who has a chance to make the team. Otto Porter is enjoying a breakout season, but he’s still probably not in the mix, nor is the ever-consistent Marcin Gortat.

Beal is a longshot to make the cut, as he’s just 12th in the conference in points per game and faces stiff competition from Lowry, Thomas and Kemba Walker. But he has played the best basketball of his career this season and has already enjoyed two 40-point games and seven 30-point games. Prior to this season, his career-high for a game was 37 points, and he had just four career 30-point games.

