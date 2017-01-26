John Wall’s Newest Fan: Ludacris

Note: The following post includes some profanity.

WASHINGTON — John Wall has been among the league’s best players over the past two months or so, and people are finally taking notice.

Not the fans of the world, mind you, who didn’t vote Wall as an All-Star starter despite his unrivaled numbers this season; Wall is 16th in the league in scoring, third in assists and second in steals per game. He’s also 10th in the NBA in blocks among guards and trails only James Harden and Russell Westbrook in double-doubles among guards, and he has 10 more than Chris Paul in fourth place.

He’s on pace to be the first player in league history to average 20 points, 10 assists and 0.5 blocks per game.

The coaches of the NBA noticed Wall’s stellar play, voting him an All-Star reserve Thursday.

But they’re not the only ones who have seen the D.C. star’s rise.

As pointed out by @recordsANDradio, a famous rapper has taken note of his recent excellence.

Ludacris, who is from Atlanta and is a noted Hawks fan, will surely be tuning in when Wall and the Wizards are in Atlanta to take on the Hawks Friday night. Maybe Wall will even give him his jersey as Isaiah Thomas gave Floyd Mayweather his jersey.

