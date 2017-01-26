Tostitos’ New Bag Will Tell You If You’re Too Drunk to Drive

January 26, 2017 5:25 PM

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Tostitos has released a new bag design that acts as a breathalyzer.

Tostitos announced they are partnering with Uber and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving to create “alcohol sensor bags,” CBS Baltimore reports. They’re not breathalyzers, exactly, so they won’t give snackers an exact measurement of blood alcohol level.

Here’s how it works: The bag will detect traces of alcohol on your breath, and lights below the logo flash the result. If there’s no alcohol detected, the bag will light up green, but if there’s alcohol present it will flash red, with a “don’t drink and drive” message.

Plus, the bag will display an Uber code to discount your ride home.

According to WUSA 9, Frito-lay won’t be selling the bags to the public. However, they will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who buy any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to combat drunk driving.

