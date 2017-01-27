Busboys & Poets Waitress Gets $450 Tip, Note From Unlikely Patrons

January 27, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: bus boys, bus boys and poets, trump supporters

A waitress from Busboys and Poets, a restaurant known for promoting social justice, was given a hefty tip along with a message of unity from a group of Trump supporters in town for the inauguration.

Rosalynd Harris, who is black, was shocked to find a $450 tip on a bill that was barely over $70.

The note read:

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!”

Harris says she wasn’t able to get their names, but would love to tell them thank you for the tip and the lesson they taught her, according to WUSA9.

“Never judge a book by its cover and always be open with people to experience something miraculous like that,” Harris told WUSA9.

We can all learn a little something from this story.

