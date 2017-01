What happens when you take a group of NBA players and tell them to recite Migos lyrics? Hilarity ensues, that’s what.

Lakers guards Jordan Clarkson and Nick Young were tasked with the challenge of finishing lyrics to the Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee.”

Take a look for yourself:

LAKERS TRY TO FINISH MIGOS LYRICS pic.twitter.com/szaD6Qn0i8 — Follow @RapDirect (@newestcontent) January 27, 2017

The Migos ended 2016 on an absolute roll, and they haven’t slowed down in 2017 with “Bad and Boujee” topping the Billboard charts

The group dropped their album “Culture” on Friday.

