Woman Who Accused Emmett Till of Making Advances Admits She Lied

In 1955, Emmett Till was mutilated then murdered after being accused of making physical advances at a white woman. He was 14.
In 2007, Carolyn Bryant Donham, admitted she lied about the incident in an interview for “The Blood of Emmett Till,” a book set to release soon.
This week, Vanity Fair uncovered the interview where she admitted she made up the most incriminating part of her testimony.
“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” Donham revealed.
“The Blood of Emmett Till” will be released on Jan. 31.
Donham is now 82 and her current whereabouts are being kept secret by her family. Till’s death marked a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.
