Woman Who Accused Emmett Till of Making Advances Admits She Lied

January 27, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Emmett Till

In 1955, Emmett Till was mutilated then murdered after being accused of making physical advances at a white woman. He was 14.

In 2007, Carolyn Bryant Donham, admitted she lied about the incident in an interview for “The Blood of Emmett Till,” a book set to release soon.

This week, Vanity Fair uncovered the interview where she admitted she made up the most incriminating part of her testimony.

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” Donham revealed.

“The Blood of Emmett Till” will be released on Jan. 31.

Donham is now 82 and her current whereabouts are being kept secret by her family. Till’s death marked a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live