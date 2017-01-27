Woman Who Accused Emmett Till of Making Advances Admits She Lied

In 1955, Emmett Till was mutilated then murdered after being accused of making physical advances at a white woman. He was 14.

In 2007, Carolyn Bryant Donham, admitted she lied about the incident in an interview for “The Blood of Emmett Till,” a book set to release soon.

This week, Vanity Fair uncovered the interview where she admitted she made up the most incriminating part of her testimony.

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” Donham revealed.

In 1955, a woman claimed that Emmitt Till whistled and made advances at her. Now she's admitted that never happened. https://t.co/Luc2CiTELp — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) January 27, 2017

TO RECAP. A 21 year old white woman got a little Black boy killed. I just want y'all to rethink the evil face of racism being white men. — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) January 27, 2017

She lied. Decades later Carolyn Bryant admits she lied when she said Emmett Till came onto her. https://t.co/65ud2PP24j — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) January 27, 2017

“The Blood of Emmett Till” will be released on Jan. 31.

Donham is now 82 and her current whereabouts are being kept secret by her family. Till’s death marked a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

