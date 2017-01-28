Serena Williams Wins No. 23, MJ Sends Her Jordans

January 28, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: michael jordan, serena williams

WASHINGTON — Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player — male or female — of all time, has won her 23rd Grand Slam title.

She did it by defeating her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final by a score of 6-4, 6-4. By winning No. 23, Williams breaks the Open Era record she had held along with Steffi Graf.

Per ESPN, it’s her seventh Australian Open title, and her second in the past three. She also has seven Wimbledon titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles.

Only Margaret Court has more titles. She won 24 majors in total, 13 of which before the Open Era began in 1968.

After Williams secured her 23rd triumph, the greatest No. 23 to ever live delivered a special gift to Williams.

To: The GOAT From: The GOAT

A video posted by espn (@espn) on

Michael Jordan has been shipping out commemorative shoes frequently as of late. Just two weeks ago, University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams won his 800th career game as a head coach, and the former Tar Heels star sent him a pair of custom, autographed sneakers.

Jordan sure has a thing for the Williamses of the world, it would seem.

Follow WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live