Serena Williams Wins No. 23, MJ Sends Her Jordans

WASHINGTON — Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player — male or female — of all time, has won her 23rd Grand Slam title.

She did it by defeating her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final by a score of 6-4, 6-4. By winning No. 23, Williams breaks the Open Era record she had held along with Steffi Graf.

Per ESPN, it’s her seventh Australian Open title, and her second in the past three. She also has seven Wimbledon titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles.

Only Margaret Court has more titles. She won 24 majors in total, 13 of which before the Open Era began in 1968.

After Williams secured her 23rd triumph, the greatest No. 23 to ever live delivered a special gift to Williams.

To: The GOAT From: The GOAT A video posted by espn (@espn) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:02am PST

Michael Jordan has been shipping out commemorative shoes frequently as of late. Just two weeks ago, University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams won his 800th career game as a head coach, and the former Tar Heels star sent him a pair of custom, autographed sneakers.

Jordan sure has a thing for the Williamses of the world, it would seem.

