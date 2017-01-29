Uber Continues Service During JFK Protest, Gets Harsh Backlash

Many Uber users are deleting the application from their phones after the ride-hailing service continued to give rides at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while taxi drivers were striking against Donald Trump’s newly-implemented travel ban.

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

Trump’s travel ban bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations entry into the United States.

The executive action has received harsh criticism and ignited protests around the country.

Now, people are expressing their frustration with Uber on social media.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s close ties to Donald Trump have made the company a target of criticism. Kalanick said on Saturday that he will speak to Trump about the recent immigration order.

Numerous public figures joined in on the roast.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

Looks like #TarajiPHenson has joined the #DeleteUber movement! A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Fan vs #Wale 👀😳#ClapBackSeason A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:35am PST

uber's headass ceo supports the muslim ban, everyone please use lyft — Aminé (@heyamine) January 29, 2017

Uber decides to be scabs for Trump on the same day that Lyft donates a grip of money to the ACLU? Pretty clear. #deleteUber — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) January 29, 2017

usta uber a lot , not no moeeee — TOKYO ✘ (@madeintyo) January 29, 2017

Uber has released a statement on the matter, you can find it here.

Our CEO's reaction to immigration order: "We'll compensate drivers impacted by the ban pro bono for next 3 months." https://t.co/meCT1ahEjH — Uber (@Uber) January 29, 2017

Ride-hailing service and Uber competitor Lyft has pledged to donate $1 million to the ACLU following Trump’s immigration order.

