Uber Continues Service During JFK Protest, Gets Harsh Backlash

Many Uber users are deleting the application from their phones after the ride-hailing service continued to give rides at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while taxi drivers were striking against Donald Trump’s newly-implemented travel ban.
Trump’s travel ban bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations entry into the United States.
The executive action has received harsh criticism and ignited protests around the country.
Now, people are expressing their frustration with Uber on social media.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s close ties to Donald Trump have made the company a target of criticism. Kalanick said on Saturday that he will speak to Trump about the recent immigration order.
Numerous public figures joined in on the roast.
Uber has released a statement on the matter
Ride-hailing service and Uber competitor Lyft has pledged to donate $1 million to the ACLU following Trump’s immigration order.
