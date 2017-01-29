Uber Continues Service During JFK Protest, Gets Harsh Backlash

January 29, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: immigration ban, Uber

Many Uber users are deleting the application from their phones after the ride-hailing service continued to give rides at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while taxi drivers were striking against Donald Trump’s newly-implemented travel ban.

Trump’s travel ban bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations entry into the United States.

The executive action has received harsh criticism and ignited protests around the country.

RELATED: ‘Protests Erupt at Dulles, Other Airports Following Travel Ban’

Now, people are expressing their frustration with Uber on social media.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s close ties to Donald Trump have made the company a target of criticism. Kalanick said on Saturday that he will speak to Trump about the recent immigration order.

Numerous public figures joined in on the roast.

Looks like #TarajiPHenson has joined the #DeleteUber movement!

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Fan vs #Wale 👀😳#ClapBackSeason

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Uber has released a statement on the matter, you can find it here.

Ride-hailing service and Uber competitor Lyft has pledged to donate $1 million to the ACLU following Trump’s immigration order.

Follow WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live