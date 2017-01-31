Pharrell and Wife Welcome Triplets

January 31, 2017 4:42 PM

Producer and singer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets, Vanity Fair confirmed on Tuesday.

No word yet on the triplets’ names or sexes, but they were born some time in early January.

Pharrell and his wife already have a son together, eight-year-old Rocket.

The family is “happy and healthy” his rep told the magazine.

“Blurred Lines” collaborator T.I. wished the family well on Twitter.

