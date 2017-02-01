Beyoncé’s Having Twins, Internet Freaks Out

Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with twins on Wednesday, and the Internet collectively lost its mind.
Queen Bey posted a revealing Instagram with the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
The singer is no stranger to the surprise pregnancy announcement. When Bey was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy, she revealed her baby bump to an unsuspecting audience at the 2011 Video Music Awards after performing “Love on Top.”
As soon as the news broke on Wednesday, social media lit up with well wishes, jokes and memes.
