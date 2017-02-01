Beyoncé’s Having Twins, Internet Freaks Out

Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with twins on Wednesday, and the Internet collectively lost its mind.

Queen Bey posted a revealing Instagram with the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The singer is no stranger to the surprise pregnancy announcement. When Bey was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy, she revealed her baby bump to an unsuspecting audience at the 2011 Video Music Awards after performing “Love on Top.”

As soon as the news broke on Wednesday, social media lit up with well wishes, jokes and memes.

this just cured my depression thank you @beyonce pic.twitter.com/LUmTTN6ZHW — king crissle (@crissles) February 1, 2017

RED AND YELLOW IVY ARE COMING THIS IS NOT A DRILL BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS pic.twitter.com/1dFgYHvmEi — chile lemon (@Namastaywoke) February 1, 2017

SHE KNEW WE NEEDED THIS! SHE KNEW WE WERE SUFFERING! SHE MAY NOT COME WHEN WE CALL BUT SHES ALWAYS ON TIME! 😭 pic.twitter.com/otyddN1cJE — k. (@Yamuva_) February 1, 2017

"I need to have triplets Kanye!" pic.twitter.com/xJZTAuR9en — imani (@getmonnie) February 1, 2017

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

Me when I see Beyoncé on that Coachella stage doing choreography with twins in her womb pic.twitter.com/j8j3VvqYhp — bussoix. (@DillonJaden) February 1, 2017

🚨 We briefly interrupt this White House briefing to let you know that Beyoncé is pregnant 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hYtiZLGVKz — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 1, 2017

*Beyonce in bed* “Jay, you still ain’t shit and I’m still sipping lemonade but we gotta do this for the culture. GET IN HERE.” “Yeah, B.” — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 1, 2017

Should she name them Yellow and Lemonade?

No? Okay.

*Nods and escorts self out* — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 1, 2017

