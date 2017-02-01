Drake and Nicki Minaj Reunite After Meek Mill Breakup (PHOTOS)

Drake and Nicki Minaj were put in an awkward situation when Drake, one of the world’s most popular artists, got involved in a beef with Nicki’s boyfriend, Meek Mill.

To make things even more awkward, Meek got absolutely destroyed by Drake in the one-sided beef.

Now that Meek Mill is out of the picture, Drake and Nicki were able to rekindle their friendship that had gone dull for two years.

The two recently reunited and shared photos of the occasion on their Instagram pages.

To make matters worse, Meek reportedly deleted his Instagram after the photos leaked.

"If I delete my Instagram now, y'all can't come spam my mentions with "L's" since that Nicki & Drake pic dropped" pic.twitter.com/jRvR5WGdJu — BK (@bk17__) February 1, 2017

In “Back to Back” a diss song by Drake addressed to Meek, Drake said, “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, Not even when she tell him that they better as friends.”

Well, it looks like Drake’s lyrics turned into reality.

