Lauryn Hill Shows Up for Concert 3 Hours Late

Lauryn Hill pushed her fans’ patience a bit too far on Tuesday night when she hit the stage at her Atlanta concert more than three hours late.
She was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Heinz Hall. According to tweets from concertgoers, Hill still hadn’t shown by 11 p.m.
By the time she wrapped up at 1 a.m., most of her had left.
After the backlash, Hill shared a statement on Facebook: “I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible.”
Needless to say, fans dragged her on social media.
