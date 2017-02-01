Lauryn Hill Shows Up for Concert 3 Hours Late

Lauryn Hill pushed her fans’ patience a bit too far on Tuesday night when she hit the stage at her Atlanta concert more than three hours late.

She was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Heinz Hall. According to tweets from concertgoers, Hill still hadn’t shown by 11 p.m.

Lauryn Hill is 3+ hours late to this show & everyone is visibly (& understandably) mad but I don't get why anyone is surprised. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Erin Hebert (@erinehebert) February 1, 2017

Dog. #laurynhill had a packed house and full band setup and didn't show. pic.twitter.com/MYMDeHlP23 — Wells P (@Wells_P) February 1, 2017

Three hours fifteen minutes later, there is a great band playing but it’s not Lauryn Hill. pic.twitter.com/pfT6qy7oYd — Allison Barton (@AllisonB) February 1, 2017

By the time she wrapped up at 1 a.m., most of her had left.

After the backlash, Hill shared a statement on Facebook: “I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible.”

Needless to say, fans dragged her on social media.

"Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?" Lauryn Hill: "nah you?" — pj (@pjhoody) February 1, 2017

"This Lauryn Hill concert bout to be lit! I'm hype!" Lauryn Hill: pic.twitter.com/etagionKCi — Wokeness Everdeen (@LexieS1723) February 1, 2017

"u already performed if u got the deposit " -lauryn hill to upcoming future musicians pic.twitter.com/ahzwkIWLIS — Ahmed/Sampha Stan (@big_business_) February 1, 2017

Y'all still going to Lauryn Hill concerts pic.twitter.com/kMF4DQ9REF — Beardaveli 👳🏾 (@ChrisCheats) February 1, 2017

Lauryn Hill is like that one ex who gave you something incredible, so you have faith in them even though they’re just a constant let down — Opettyana (@MissDoubleDees) February 1, 2017

