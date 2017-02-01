Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn Will Star in Film About Police Brutality

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are teaming up to star in “Dragged Across Concrete” an intense film based on police brutality according to Variety.

The film is directed by “Bone Tomahawk” filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

The plot of the movie centers around the two as policemen. Gibson, plays the role of old-school cop, Vaughn, the young partner.

The duo gets suspended when a video of of them using excessive force becomes public. Finding themselves desperate upon their suspension, they set out to the criminal underworld to seek revenge.

Social media seems to think this movie isn’t a great idea.

THIS IS A HORRIBLE IDEA GUYS https://t.co/TgExkPWYZg — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) February 1, 2017

Nope. No. Nyet. –> Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn to Star in Movie About Police Brutality https://t.co/X374CWyg0F via @variety — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 1, 2017

Beyonce's babies deserve better than to be brought into a world where Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn play antihero racist cops — Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) February 1, 2017

Huh. Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn starring in a film about police brutality. What could POSSIBLY go wrong? — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) February 1, 2017

Gibson and Vaughn have teamed up before in the Oscar-nominated war movie, “Hacksaw Ridge.”

