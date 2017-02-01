WATCH: Teacher Creates Special Handshakes with Each Student

Teachers have the opportunity to leave a positive impact on their students given the amount of time they spend with them in the classroom. However, not every teacher takes that opportunity in stride.

Barry White Jr., a fifth-grade literacy teacher at Ashley Park Elementary School in North Carolina, does.

Hoping to make school fun and build trust with his students, White made a personalized and unique handshake with every single one of his students.

“The most critical component is the relationship, the rapport you build with your students because sometimes it can go underrated or overlooked,” White told WCNC.

White got the idea when he was watching his favorite basketball team, the Cleveland Cavs, play. He noticed LeBron James had a handshake with everyone on the team and wanted to emulate the King.

Once he started doing handshakes with one student, all the other students wanted in on the fun.

Now, White not only has a specialized handshake with all of his own students, he also has handshakes with students in other grades, school volunteers, and fellow educators.

“I’m all about bringing joy to people’s lives and inspiring others to do so,” White said.

If all teachers had White’s enthusiasm and spirit, our education system will be in good shape.

