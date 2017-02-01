Watch Budweiser’s New Pro-Immigration Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercials have usually tugged football fans’ heartstrings with puppies and Clydesdale horses, but the beer giant is taking a more political stance with this year’s campaign.

The new ad is proudly pro-immigration. It tells the story of founder Adolphus Busch immigrating to America from Germany in 1857. The locals tell Busch: “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!”

Ad Age notes that executives didn’t intent the spot to be political, but rather depict “themes of hard work and the pursuit of dreams against tough odds.”

The ad ends with the tagline, “Anheuser-Busch: When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink.”

