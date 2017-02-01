WPGC Celebrates Black History Month

Honoring African Americans has been a tradition in this country for more than 90 years. And since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.
As the only true heritage Urban station in the DMV, we celebrate the achievements made by black Americans with some fantastic events in our performance space, D.C. Lottery Live.
WHAT: DJ Flexx hosts “Go-Go Live,” ft. Big G and The Backyard Band
WHEN: Thursday, February 9 at 5 p.m.
HOW: Free and open to the public (If you can’t make it, listen to the live broadcast starting at 5 p.m.) | More info
WHAT: Black History in Sports with Jamison Crowder
WHEN: Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m.
HOW: Free and open to the public
WHAT: Black Love Panel, ft. Raheem DeVaughn and Wes Felton
WHEN: Thursday, February 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
HOW: Free and open to the public
WHAT: The Joe Clair Comedy Showcase
WHEN: Thursday, February 23 at 6 p.m.
HOW: Free and open to the public
Click here for the full DC Lottery Live schedule.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram