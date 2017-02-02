$200k Reportedly Stolen from Nicki Minaj’s Mansion

February 2, 2017 12:55 PM
nicki minaj, nicki minaj burglary

Two hundred thousand dollars worth of items were reportedly stolen from Nicki Minaj’s L.A. home, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that law enforcement described the crime scene as a mess, with furniture and objects thrown all over the place, as if the burglars were looking for something.

The burglars took off with jewelry and other property. There were also clear signs of forced entry, TMZ reports.

The break-in was reported earlier this week by Nicki’s team. She was out of town.

