Watch Bell Biv Devoe Tell WPGC Who’s the Most Romantic of the Group

The men of Bell Biv Devoe have been super busy lately. “The New Edition Story,” a biopic that recently aired on BET, pulled record ratings for the network.

The group also recently released a new album, “Three Stripes.”

Bell Biv Devoe consists of three members of New Edition: Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe.

The three dropped by WPGC to talk everything from the success of New Edition’s biopic, to song lyrics and sports.

They also answered a very important question: Who’s the most romantic out of the three?

Ricky Bell started, “We got different styles…it’s love languages. Knowing your partners love language is very important” he said.

Time and communication are major keys for Ronnie Devoe’s relationship.

“I’m sending her texts all the time, I talked to her probably about two or three times this morning already. We’re all romantic in our way,” Devoe said.

For Michael Bivens, Valentines Day isn’t just about one person.

” I got like seven women I have to take care of in one day. My mother’s my valentine and my sister, so I gotta do something in Boston every year. Then three or four years ago I started to get the little supremes [his kids] little roses and teddy bears because I wanted them to understand they’re loved,” Bivens revealed.

So, it looks like the men of Bell Biv Devoe are all romantic in their own special ways. We’ll call it a tie.

