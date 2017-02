Big Sean has bars for days but who knew he had acting in his past?

A video of the Detroit rapper playing a role in his high school’s rendition of William Shakespeare’s play, “The Tempest,” is making its rounds on the internet.

The video stems from 2013 but has just started to garner some buzz.

Buzz won’t be a bad thing for Big Sean, his new album “I Decided” is set to release on Friday, Feb. 3.



