Coppin State University Officer Won’t Be Charged in Deadly Shooting

A Coppin State University police officer won’t be charged in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old black man near the Baltimore campus.

On Thursday, Carroll County prosecutors announced that the officer shot the man based on reasonable belief that 18-year-old Lavar Douglas was “an imminent danger.”

The officer shot and killed Douglas in December after he began shooting at a moving car. Police released video evidence showing Douglas firing at the vehicle before he was shot.

Speaking on the officer’s actions, Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said the “quick and lawful action very well could have saved lives that day.”

Police haven’t identified the officer or disclosed his race.

