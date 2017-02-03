CNN Mistakes Faith Hill for Faith Evans, Twitter Reacts

CNN botched a Tweet on Friday that was intended to be about Faith Evans releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G. They accidentally tweeted ‘Faith Hill’ instead of Faith Evans.
Faith Hill is a country singer. Faith Evans is an RnB singer. They are two different people with the same first name.
It was an honest mistake, but that doesn’t mean the jokes didn’t fly.
Twitter remains undefeated.
