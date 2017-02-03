CNN Mistakes Faith Hill for Faith Evans, Twitter Reacts

CNN botched a Tweet on Friday that was intended to be about Faith Evans releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G. They accidentally tweeted ‘Faith Hill’ instead of Faith Evans.

Correction: Faith *Evans is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/lTYfCsBUU6 — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Faith Hill is a country singer. Faith Evans is an RnB singer. They are two different people with the same first name.

It was an honest mistake, but that doesn’t mean the jokes didn’t fly.

When they confuse you for Faith Hill but your Faith Evans pic.twitter.com/3PsH9e6rQB — Otherworldly News (@OtherWorldlyNew) February 3, 2017

Y'ALL KNOW DAMN WELL IT'S NOT FAITH HILL @CNN pic.twitter.com/ES09uLTCCX — Gogo Yubari (@LowKei_) February 3, 2017

Hey, do you know that Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two completely different people?@CNN: pic.twitter.com/Su5094uFpq — Tyron John (@bomiksu) February 3, 2017

Mixing up Faith Hill & Faith Evans pic.twitter.com/yJndYZZ7Ot — ThingsWhiteFolksLike (@Things4WhitePpl) February 3, 2017

Hey @CNN. Seems like you goofed. Pick this up, so you can understand who Faith Evans is. Thanks. #FKDCareshttps://t.co/vzqDMfDpzS pic.twitter.com/hvZNQLBVUQ — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 3, 2017

Twitter remains undefeated.

