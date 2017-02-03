Diddy has Another Knee Surgery, Shares Hospital Pics

By Robyn Collins

Rapper and entrepreneur Diddy has just shared some photos taken at his hospital bed following his third knee surgery in under a year. The hip-hop icon credits his children as his biggest supporters and plans to take his recovery step by step. And he sure has a lot to say about God:

The artist stated in one of his captions, “They said I’d never run again. Third time’s a charm!!! #Rebirth, don’t take the simple things in life for granted.”

Related: Diddy Donates $1 Million to Howard University Scholarship Fund

Diddy’s three daughters, D’Lila, Jessie and Chance, visited their superstar dad in the hospital.

Two of his three sons were also featured in pictures: “I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my sons by my side these last two years!” the musician captioned a photo of him and his boys. “They have been more than sons, they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove.”

I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have my sons by my side these last two years! They have been more than sons they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Diddy also posed with a bouquet of flowers that he received from his “brother,” rapper French Montana.