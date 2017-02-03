Eminem Disses Ann Coulter, Donald Trump on New Verse

Note: The following post includes some profanity.
Eminem has never been the type to hold his tongue. He lets people know exactly how he feels and often uses ‘NSFW’ language to get his point across.
That was definitely the case on his verse on Big Sean’s album “I Decided.”
The two Detroit rappers linked up on the track “No Favors.”
Em let Ann Coulter and Donald Trump have it.
Here are the Ann Coulter bars:
And fuck Ann Coulter with a Klan poster
With a lamp post, door handle, shutter
A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber
Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter
A banjo and manhole cover
Hand over the mouth and nose smother
Trample ran over the tramp with the Land Rover
The band, the Lambo, Hummer and Road Runner
Go ham donut or go Rambo, gotta make an example of her
That’s for Sandra Bland ho and Philando
And on Trump:
I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando
Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch
I’ll make his whole brand go under (yeah)
People shared their thoughts on the verse on Twitter.
It’ll be interesting to see if Trump’s administration has a response.
