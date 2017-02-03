Eminem Disses Ann Coulter, Donald Trump on New Verse

Note: The following post includes some profanity.

Eminem has never been the type to hold his tongue. He lets people know exactly how he feels and often uses ‘NSFW’ language to get his point across.

That was definitely the case on his verse on Big Sean’s album “I Decided.”

Count me in for the Detroit connection. Honored to be a part of #NoFavors with @BigSean from his new album: https://t.co/zMQyZbjAHl pic.twitter.com/0nUlLXfF2p — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 3, 2017

The two Detroit rappers linked up on the track “No Favors.”

Em let Ann Coulter and Donald Trump have it.

Here are the Ann Coulter bars:

And fuck Ann Coulter with a Klan poster

With a lamp post, door handle, shutter

A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber

Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter

A banjo and manhole cover

Hand over the mouth and nose smother

Trample ran over the tramp with the Land Rover

The band, the Lambo, Hummer and Road Runner

Go ham donut or go Rambo, gotta make an example of her

That’s for Sandra Bland ho and Philando

And on Trump:

I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando

Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch

I’ll make his whole brand go under (yeah)

People shared their thoughts on the verse on Twitter.

Eminem's verse on this song contains some, uh, strong political opinions? ♫ https://t.co/ncGRBTDgE1 — Brad Gerick (@Gerick) February 3, 2017

@BigSean @Eminem deserve a pat on the back like a patriots jersey ? The @AnnCoulter line ? pic.twitter.com/ALdYwdcnRG — Joshua Harris (@JoshHarris25) February 3, 2017

Eminem raps like there are boxing judges scoring the song and he's trying to get ahead on points. — mauriice (@tallmaurice) February 3, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump’s administration has a response.

