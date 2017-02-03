Listen to Mariah Carey’s new Song with YG, ‘I Don’t’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Mariah Carey has released her new collaboration with YG, “I Don’t.”

Maybe the track, which seems to be about the aftermath of a break up, will make bloggers forget about her New Year’s Eve performance disaster in Times Square.

During the song, Carey sings, “But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears/ Pity party of the year/ Cold at night cause you’re not here/ Leaving you was my worst fear.”

In a recent Facebook Live session, Carey said she and YG worked on “I Don’t” with Jermaine Dupri, and added that rather than release a full album she’d rather continue to record and release individual songs.

She first teased “I Don’t” on the January 29 season finale of Mariah’s World.