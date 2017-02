Nick Young used to play for the Washington Wizards. He also used to date rapper Iggy Azalea.

So when Young returned to D.C. last night, the hometown team had some fun at his expense.

The Wizards squared off against Young’s L.A. Lakers and when Swaggy P missed, Iggy Azalea music would ring through the stadium.

Nick Young misses three. Iggy Azalea song plays. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIrfyYdBQE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2017

Bravo, Washington Wizards, bravo.

