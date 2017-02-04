WASHINGTON — Here’s a picture of Joe Theismann and Migos.

Joe Theismann is a former NFL quarterback and current commentator.

Migos is a hip hop group from Georgia.

It is unclear if either party knows who the other is, but the members of Migos are well-known sports fans, and if Theismann is a hip hop fan, it is not a well-known fact. (Just to be sure, I googled “Joe Theismann hip hop.” The results were limited.)

It is therefore more likely that Migos knows who Theismann is than Theismann knows who Migos is.

Further supporting Migos’ case, here is a picture of the trio with former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Check out who I met in Houston… @Migos! pic.twitter.com/WVH7V6yV6B — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) February 3, 2017

