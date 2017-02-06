Migos’ ‘Culture’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200

The Falcons may have lost the Super Bowl, but Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos still have plenty to celebrate. The group have earned their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Culture.”

Blessings after blessings #1 — MIGOS™ (@Migos) February 5, 2017

“Culture” dropped on January 27, and has won Migos new fans and praise from big names.

Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee,”featuring Lil Uzi Vert, hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in January.

