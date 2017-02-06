Migos’ ‘Culture’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200

February 6, 2017 9:18 AM

The Falcons may have lost the Super Bowl, but Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos still have plenty to celebrate. The group have earned their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Culture.”

“Culture” dropped on January 27, and has won Migos new fans and praise from big names.

Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee,”featuring Lil Uzi Vert, hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in January.

