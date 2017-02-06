Patriots TE Martellus Bennett Says He’ll Skip White House Visit

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett says he’s not planning to attend the team’s visit to the White House.

Traditionally, Super Bowl champions go to the White House to be honored by the sitting president. When asked whether he’d go, Bennett replied, “I’m not gonna go…nah.”

“People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter,” he said.

Is the TE concerned his decision will upset Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a noted friend of Donald Trump?

“I’m not worried about it at all,” he answered.

Watch Bennett field questions below.

