A hard crash landing in Prince George’s County on Monday morning sent a pilot to the hospital, CBS Baltimore reports.

The plane landed in a wooded area in Fort Washington, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The pilot was up and walking around when first responders got to the scene, but he was taken to the hospital just in case.

U/D Injured Pilot – as a precaution the adult male patient being media-vac to a Trauma Center via @MDSP Trooper 2. LZ is off Trafalger #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

Authorities are looking into the cause of the crash.

