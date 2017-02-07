Md. Program Seeks to Offer Treatment Instead of Jail to Drug Offenders

Baltimore Police and a mental health organization are teaming up to launch a pilot program that’ll offer treatment instead of jail to some drug offenders.

LEAD or Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, will be the program offered by police and Behavioral Health System Baltimore.

Through the program, police can refer drug offenders or people arrested for prostitution to case managers.

The case managers will help the offenders get drug treatment, mental health services and housing assistance according to WJZ Baltimore.

The program will be hosted in the west side of downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore City Lieutenant Steve Olson, who lost a brother to drug abuse, is helping with the LEAD program.

“I would like to save your mother and your father, your brother and your sister. The passion on my end is matched by the officers that I work with. We can’t wait to start working,” he told WJZ.

Officials say at least 60 people will be served by the program at a given time.

