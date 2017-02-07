The Game Sentenced for Assaulting L.A. Policeman

By Annie Reuter

The Game’s trouble with the law continues — the rapper has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman in 2015.

The Game (real name Jayceon Taylor), was playing a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood when the officer stole the ball from him and made a basket. Taylor then threatened, fouled and punched the officer, reports Billboard.

In addition to community service, Taylor received a six-month suspended jail sentence and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.

This is far from his only skirmish with the law. The rapper pled no contest after stealing a paparazzi’s camera who filmed him being served legal papers from the officer, and he pled no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal threats and battery.

Late last year, he was ordered to pay $7.13 million after losing a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Priscilla Rainey, a former contestant on VH1’s She Got Game. He was also ordered to pay his former nanny $200,000 after being sued for libel.