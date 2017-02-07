Trey Songz Has His Own Dating Show Coming out, Check out the Trailer

February 7, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: trey songz, trey songz dating

Trey Songz has women all over the world who’d love to date him, so naturally, he signed up for his own reality dating show on VH1…

The show, “Tremaine the Playboy,” will be like most other cheesy dating shows aired on VH1 according to LoveBScott.

Anyone recall “Flavor of Love” with Flava Flav or “For the Love of Ray J” starring Ray J? If Trey’s show is anything like those, he might want to start looking elsewhere.

Most of the dating shows on VH1 rarely result in love, so money and entertainment value may be the real appeal for the singer.

The show will be hosted by model Draya Michele and actor Steelo Brim.

Many women were left wondering why they didn’t receive their invites.

Read more about the show here.

