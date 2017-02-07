Watch Barack Obama Live It up on Vacation with Richard Branson

Barack Obama is having more (well-deserved) fun than all of us.

The former president and his wife recently joined English billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group Sir Richard Branson on vacation in the British Virgin Islands. They left for Moskito Island the day after Trump’s inauguration, and from the looks of it, they had a blast.

Branson shared a video and photos of Obama learning to kitesurf, pointing out that for the president’s eight years in the White House, “he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.”

Loved offering @barackobama the chance to learn to kitesurf – here’s how he got on https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/jk3OEtDELq — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

Check out the two living it up in paradise here, and see pics of Obama going for the Cool Dad look below.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin pic.twitter.com/k1zb1Z3bQ2 — Amat Victoria Curamॐ (@BR_Nation) February 1, 2017

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

