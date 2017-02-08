Call my mother and tell her I'm in Rolling Stone magazine! #joeclairmorningshow A photo posted by joeclair (@joeclair) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:34am PST

As many listeners know, WPGC’s own Joe Clair got his big break hosting BET’s “Rap City.”

Now, Joe is one those featured in a new Rolling Stone article, “Rap City: An Oral History of TV’s Longest-Running Hip-Hop Show.”

In the story, Joe reflects on being a young comedian in D.C. with dreams of hosting the show.

“Hip-hop was something that I knew a lot of people lived and breathed every day. I really wanted that one shot to be the person to say, ‘Take this serious because this is going to be the language that you hear for the next 30, 40 years.'”

Joe hosted “Rap City” from 1994 to 1999, at the peak of the East Coast-West Coast beef. He got the last televised interview with The Notorious B.I.G. before he was killed.

Read the full story here.

