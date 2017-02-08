Lonzo Ball’s Brother LaMelo Scores 92 Points in High School Game

A sophomore in Chino Hills, California, dropped 92 points in a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo, brought his team to a 146-123 win over Los Osos High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Melo Ball dropped 92 points tonight. Yep 92 😳😳😳Oh My. #Record pic.twitter.com/RC3U8YmzJR — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) February 8, 2017

92

Ninety-Two

9️⃣2️⃣ UCLA commit LaMelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and a high school SOPHOMORE, just dropped 92 points in a high school game. pic.twitter.com/2Q48dWg6jj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2017

Ball’s brother LiAngelo, the usual leading scorer on the team, wasn’t playing due to an ankle injury.

The 15-year-old scored an incredible 41 points in the eight-minute fourth quarter.

“It was very exciting, almost overwhelming,” Coach Stephan Gilling told the Times.

It’s not the first time the sophomore has distinguished himself on the court. Earlier this year, Ball made this incredible half-court shot in December at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Ball has already accepted a scholarship to UCLA.

