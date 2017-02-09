‘American Idol’ Could Be Returning to NBC

If you have big dreams of becoming a famous singer, we’ve got good news for you!

The hit show “American Idol” might be returning to television.

NBC is in talks with FremantleMedia to revive the show, Variety reports.

FremantleMedia, the production company behind “American Idol,” has been trying to find a new home for the show since its cancellation on FOX.

Idol was cancelled in 2016 after steady drops in ratings in the last few seasons. The show lasted 15 seasons in its first run.

NBC is pondering how it could smoothly add the singing competition into its programming slate. One option is cutting down the show “The Voice” from two cycles to one.

The “American Idol” revival could present a scheduling conflict for NBC, as they have a variety of talent competitions year-round, from “America’s Got Talent” to “The Voice.”

It’s not clear who would be judging on the show if the return happened.

Who’d be pumped for an Idol return?

