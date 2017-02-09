Watch Anderson .Paak Perform ‘Come Down’ with Gospel Choir

By Robyn Collins

As the 59th Annual Grammy Awards approach, the organization has launched a “Believe in Music” ad campaign. One of the installments features first-time GRAMMY nominee Anderson .Paak.

In the clip, .Paak throws down with a gospel choir for “Come Down” from his album Malibu, which is up for a GRAMMY Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The video features .Paak’s family and friends in a church in his hometown Oxnard, California.

The artist also talks about what it means to be “GRAMMY-nominated.” The GRAMMY Awards take place on Sunday (Feb. 12) at 8 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on CBS.

Watch both clips below: