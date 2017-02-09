Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation at Knicks Game (Watch)

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden and arrested on Wednesday night after an altercation in the stands.

During the Knicks-Clippers game, the 53-year-old got into an argument with a fan and then shoved Madison Square Garden security. Oakley was kicked out of MSG and later handcuffed and arrested.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley really put a finger on this dude's head LOL pic.twitter.com/bPzHSh3FqJ — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) February 9, 2017

Oakley has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of trespassing, CBS New York reports.

Eyewitness News has learned Charles Oakley punched 3 security guards during altercation tonight at MSG. He's currently at the 14th Precinct — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 9, 2017

As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley referenced owner James Dolan as Phil Jackson was trying to calm him down. "Dolan did this," he said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

The Knicks have since released a statement on Twitter: “Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

Oakley has long had a complicated, often contemptuous relationship with the Knicks. Very rarely is he seen at MSG. What a bizarre scene. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 9, 2017

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

