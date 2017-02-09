Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation at Knicks Game (Watch)

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden and arrested on Wednesday night after an altercation in the stands.
During the Knicks-Clippers game, the 53-year-old got into an argument with a fan and then shoved Madison Square Garden security. Oakley was kicked out of MSG and later handcuffed and arrested.
Oakley has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of trespassing, CBS New York reports.
The Knicks have since released a statement on Twitter: “Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”
