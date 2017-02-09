Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation at Knicks Game (Watch)

February 9, 2017 8:14 AM By Joe Clair
Filed Under: basketball, Charles Oakley, Knicks, madison square garden

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden and arrested on Wednesday night after an altercation in the stands.

During the Knicks-Clippers game, the 53-year-old got into an argument with a fan and then shoved Madison Square Garden security. Oakley was kicked out of MSG and later handcuffed and arrested.

Oakley has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of trespassing, CBS New York reports.

See what reporters gathered about the incident below.

The Knicks have since released a statement on Twitter: “Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix has noted:

For Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ thoughts on the matter, see his Instagram:

Mood!! #Legend

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

For more on this story, see CBS New York.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

More from Joe Clair
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live