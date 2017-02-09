WATCH: ‘The O’ Mentors Take Center Stage (Bonus Footage)

There is immense musical talent in this area, no better showcased than with the first few episodes of “The Opportunity.”

And helping groom that “immense musical talent” is where the “The O” show mentors come in. If you have a student in the DMV interested in taking their talents to the next level, watch the videos below, and be sure to visit TheODC.TV for more info on becoming a contestant!

WATCH: Mentor Vicu Schek sings “The O” theme song, “London Bridges.

WATCH: Mentor Kenny Wesley on music education: “It was the key to articulate all the ideas that were in my head.”

WATCH: Mentor Kevin Gutierrez on collaborating and finding a mentor: “I try to never be intimidated by other musicians.”

