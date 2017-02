Netflix has announced its TV adaptation “Dear White People” will premiere on April 28.

The series is based on the 2014 film directed by Justin Simien. The adaptation will star Logan Browning as Samantha White, a biracial student at a fictional Ivy League college dealing with a racial controversy.

Predictably, some people immediately called the as-yet-unaired show “racist,” but plenty on social media clapped back.

Sucks that I gotta like Dear White People just because it makes the alt-right folks mad, but sign me up — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 9, 2017

Here's an idea: If you don't like Dear White People, don't watch it. We don't need a #campaign every time you don't like a thing. — Thee Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) February 9, 2017

no one is forcing you to watch Dear White People on netflix. all you have to do is click "Kids" since that's how you're acting. — lee yeol ☕️ (@heartpcys) February 9, 2017

h/t Variety

Follow @WPGC on Twitter